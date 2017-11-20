Cardinals' Carson Palmer: Has cast removed
Head coach Bruce Arians said Monday that Palmer has had the cast removed from his left arm, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Palmer was knocked from a Week 7 loss to the Rams in London and diagnosed with a broken left arm, which precipitated surgery and his placement on injured reserve within days. With his cast gone, he can begin rehabilitating the region, but there's no telling whether he has enough time to make another impact by season's end. Due to the timing of the injury, he could be activated as early as Week 16 against the Giants, but the Cards are currently on the outside looking in in the playoff picture. For the time being, Blaine Gabbert will start at quarterback while Drew Stanton recovers from a sprained knee.
