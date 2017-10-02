Cardinals' Carson Palmer: Leads team to overtime victory

Palmer completed 33 of 51 passes for 357 yards, one touchdown and an interception during Sunday's 18-15 overtime victory over the 49ers. He added one rushing yard on two carries.

Palmer and company were stymied most of the night thanks to a non-existent run game and an offensive line that gave up six sacks by game's end. However, the veteran gunslinger stayed poised and rallied his team to a last-minute touchdown in overtime that culminated with a 19-yard strike to Larry Fitzgerald. The success of the Cardinals offense solely lies in the arm of Palmer with David Johnson (wrist) no longer in the fold and, despite his team's real-life struggles, Palmer has now thrown for over 300 yards and a touchdown in three consecutive games, proving to be worth legitimate fantasy consideration in deep or 2-QB formats along the way.