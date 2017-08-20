Cardinals' Carson Palmer: Makes up for slow start
Palmer completed nine of 14 passes for 67 yards and a score in Saturday's preseason game against Chicago.
After the first two drives ended with punts, Palmer finished his night with an 11-play, 43-yard drive capped off by a one-yard touchdown pass to Jermaine Gresham. The Cardinals would've liked to get more out of their wide receivers after head coach Bruce Arians mentioned the position as a concern during the week. There's only so much Palmer can do if Larry Fitzgerald and David Johnson don't have any productive complements in the offense. There's still hope in Arizona that John Brown (quad) can get healthy and stay that way, though it's unclear if he'll play at all this preseason. Jaron Brown started Saturday's game, less than 10 months removed from a torn ACL.
