Cardinals' Carson Palmer: Out at least eight weeks
Palmer broke his left arm Sunday against the Rams in London and miss at least eight weeks.
Such a timetable extends through Week 15, which would leave two games available for Palmer to make another appearance this season. With Palmer slated for surgery and a lengthy recovery, Drew Stanton will run the offense moving forward, per head coach Bruce Arians.
More News
-
Cardinals' Carson Palmer: Won't return Saturday•
-
Cardinals' Carson Palmer: Injures left arm Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Carson Palmer: Fires trio of scores Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Carson Palmer: Efficient in blowout loss•
-
Cardinals' Carson Palmer: Leads team to overtime victory•
-
Cardinals' Carson Palmer: Tosses two touchdowns in loss•
-
Week 7 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 7? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 7 Start & Sit: Ryan's return
Matt Ryan has been one of the biggest busts around so far this season, but his matchup with...
-
Week 7 Rankings Breakdown
With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...
-
Week 7 QB rankings
Carson Wentz has been one of the best quarterbacks in the league so far. Do our expert rankings...
-
Week 7 WR rankings
Jordy Nelson has been one of the top Fantasy wide receivers thanks to his nose for the end...
-
Week 7 RB rankings
Jerick McKinnon and Adrian Peterson once shared a backfield. Both ran wild in Week 6. What...