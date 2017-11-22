Cardinals' Carson Palmer: Recovery going slowly

Head coach Bruce Arians said Wednesday that he doesn't think Palmer (arm) has progressed enough in his recovery to return this season, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Palmer only recently ditched the cast from his healing left arm, giving him six weeks to complete the final stages of his rehab. Because he suffered the fracture Week 7, he cannot be activated until Week 16, at the earliest, due to his residence on injured reserve. As long as Palmer remains out and Drew Stanton tends to a knee sprain, Blaine Gabbert will direct the Cardinals offense.