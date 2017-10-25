Cardinals' Carson Palmer: Slated for surgery Wednesday

Palmer will undergo surgery Wednesday to repair his fractured left arm, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

After Palmer suffered the injury in the Week 7 loss to the Rams, Cardinals head coach Bruce Arians said that the veteran quarterback would likely miss around eight weeks, but it doesn't sound as though that timetable is ironclad. Palmer received a second opinion on his injury Monday, according to Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site, and after listening to feedback from doctors, he believes he could return in as few as 4-to-6 weeks. If that's the case, the Cardinals could avoid placing Palmer on injured reserve, as such a transaction would keep the quarterback sidelined for at least eight weeks. While the Cardinals await Palmer's potential return later this season, Drew Stanton will get the first crack at running the team's offense Sunday in San Francisco.