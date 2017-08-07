Cardinals' Carson Palmer: To start second preseason game
Palmer will start Saturday's preseason game against the Raiders, 98.7 FM Arizona Sports reports.
Palmer sat out the Cardinals exhibition opener last Thursday, but he'll reassume his starting gig as the team gets its second taste of the preseason slate this weekend. Despite Palmer being set to play, however, his workload is likely to be limited to a series or two.
