Cardinals' Carson Palmer: Tops 300 yards in Week 2 win
Palmer completed 19 of 36 passes for 332 yards with one touchdown and one interception while adding six yards on three rushes in Sunday's 16-13 overtime win at Indianapolis.
Palmer failed to connect with Larry Fitzgerald on 4th and goal from the one-yard line early in the second quarter, but did eventually find pay dirt in the fourth on a 45-yard pass to J.J. Nelson to spur a late comeback from a 13-3 deficit. While the running game stumbled in David Johnson's (wrist) absence, Nelson and Jaron Brown stepped up at wide receiver with John Brown (quad) out and Fitzgerald having a quiet day. Arizona's offense still possesses enough weapons to make Palmer dangerous in favorable matchups, though Week 3's Monday Night Football matchup with the Cowboys isn't one of those.
