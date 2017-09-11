Cardinals' Carson Palmer: Tosses three picks Sunday
Palmer completed 27 of 48 passes for 269 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions during Sunday's defeat at Detroit.
The Cardinals' pass-to-run ratio (48:18) was a bit odd, considering head coach Bruce Arians had David Johnson at his disposal and Arizona held a lead until the 9:27 mark of the fourth quarter. During the course of the game, Johnson was lost with what has been deemed a sprained wrist, while left tackle D.J. Humphries sustained a knee injury of unknown severity. If those two key cogs miss time -- Johnson, at the very least, is expected to do so -- much of the offensive onus could land on Palmer's right arm. With one reliable option likely down, Larry Fitzgerald, J.J. Nelson, John Brown and Andre Ellington may have to suffice as Palmer's top receivers for the time being.
More News
-
Cardinals' Carson Palmer: Fires touchdown in Saturday's win•
-
Cardinals' Carson Palmer: Will play under snap count Saturday•
-
Cardinals' Carson Palmer: Makes up for slow start•
-
Cardinals' Carson Palmer: Will start second preseason game•
-
Cardinals' Carson Palmer: Won't play in HOF Game•
-
Cardinals' Carson Palmer: Holding off on decision about future•
-
Johnson looking at long absence
Cardinals running back David Johnson, who was the No. 1 overall pick in the majority of Fantasy...
-
Podcast: Week 1 standouts
We’re recapping everything you need to know from the first Sunday of the 2017 season.
-
Cohen, Golladay look like Week 1 stars
Two rookies taken after 90th overall and unowned in over 60 percent of CBS Sports leagues will...
-
David Johnson injury reaction
It looks like David Johnson will miss some time after hurting his wrist. Fantasy owners should...
-
Last-minute Beckham replacements
Need a replacement for Odell Beckham after he was ruled out? Chris Towers has some names to...
-
Jaguars lose Robinson
With the loss of Allen Robinson in Week 1, what will the Jaguars' offense look like? Chris...