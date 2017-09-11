Cardinals' Carson Palmer: Tosses three picks Sunday

Palmer completed 27 of 48 passes for 269 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions during Sunday's defeat at Detroit.

The Cardinals' pass-to-run ratio (48:18) was a bit odd, considering head coach Bruce Arians had David Johnson at his disposal and Arizona held a lead until the 9:27 mark of the fourth quarter. During the course of the game, Johnson was lost with what has been deemed a sprained wrist, while left tackle D.J. Humphries sustained a knee injury of unknown severity. If those two key cogs miss time -- Johnson, at the very least, is expected to do so -- much of the offensive onus could land on Palmer's right arm. With one reliable option likely down, Larry Fitzgerald, J.J. Nelson, John Brown and Andre Ellington may have to suffice as Palmer's top receivers for the time being.