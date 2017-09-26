Cardinals' Carson Palmer: Tosses two touchdowns in loss

Palmer completed 29 of 48 passes for 325 yards and two touchdowns in Monday night's 28-17 loss to the Cowboys.

Palmer was regularly under siege by Dallas' pass rush, evidenced by the six sacks he took in Arizona's losing effort. Despite limited time to throw, however, Palmer was still able to manufacture a second straight game with over 320 passing yards. With a touchdown on both sides of halftime, Palmer also managed to double his season total without adding any more turnovers to his tally. As Palmer and the Cardinals offense searches for ways to replace David Johnson's (wrist) production, a home matchup against the 49ers awaits in Week 4.