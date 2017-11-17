Cardinals' Carson Palmer: Uncertain on future beyond 2017
Palmer (arm), who is under contract with the Cardinals through the 2018 season, indicated last week that he hasn't decided if he'll keep playing beyond the current campaign, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports. "I haven't even gotten there yet," Palmer said, regarding his future in the NFL. "I'll have a chance to think about what is next as far as 2018 and all that once we get through this year."
Palmer's salary carries a $12.5 million cap hit next season and includes a $1.5 million roster bonus that will be guaranteed five days after the Super Bowl, so it's expected that the soon-to-be 38-year-old will inform the Cardinals of his intentions by that point. For now, Palmer said that he's focusing on rehabbing his broken left arm and returning from injured reserve this season, with the earliest date he could be activated coming in advance of the Cardinals' Week 16 game Dec. 24 against the Giants. It's still too early in the rehab process to determine if a 2017 return is feasible for Palmer, given that he has yet to have his cast removed following surgery.
