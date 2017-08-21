Cardinals' Carson Palmer: Will play under snap count Saturday

Palmer will max out at approximately 30 snaps in Saturday's preseason game at Atlanta, Mike Jurecki of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM reports.

Head coach Bruce Arians placed a cap on the starting unit, but it doesn't apply to David Johnson and Larry Fitzgerald, who will both get just a brief spell on the field. If Palmer reaches the expected number of snaps, he'll have built up from 15 in preseason Week 1 to 30 in the upcoming exhibition. Once he yields the floor to the reserves, Drew Stanton will likely receive the next chance to direct the offense.