Cardinals' Carson Palmer: Will start second preseason game
Palmer will start Saturday's preseason game against the Raiders, ArizonaSports.com reports.
Palmer sat out the Cardinals' exhibition opener last Thursday, but he'll reclaim his regular starting gig as the team takes the field for its second preseason bout. Though Palmer is set to suit up, his workload will likely to be limited to a series or two.
