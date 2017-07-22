Cardinals' Carson Palmer: Won't play in HOF Game
Palmer (rest) won't play in the Hall of Fame Game on Aug. 3 against the Cowboys.
Palmer isn't dealing with any sort of injury, it's just that head coach Bruce Arians probably doesn't want to make his veteran quarterback's preseason any longer than it needs to be. The 37-year-old Palmer will be in action Aug. 12 against the Raiders but is unlikely to see more than a drive or two.
