Marsh signed a contract with the Cardinals on Sunday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Marsh was let go by Seattle as the team acquired Jadeveon Clowney, but he'll make another move within the NFC West after being released by the 49ers in March. The 27-year-old had a career year in 2018 with 38 tackles (27 solo) and 5.5 sacks with San Francisco.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories