Ryland made 25 of 33 field-goal attempts and all 36 of his PAT tries while playing in all 17 games during the 2025 regular season.

Ryland converted a subpar 75.8 percent of his field-goal attempts, landing between the unsightly 64.0 percent mark of his 2023 rookie season and the excellent 87.5 percent conversion rate he produced in 2024. He'll be a restricted free agent this offseason, and while Arizona may be interested in retaining the big-legged kicker, Ryland's regression in 2025 could prompt the team to bring in competition.