Ryland is listed as active Sunday at Cincinnati while fellow K Joshua Karty was deemed a healthy scratch, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Arizona signed Karty off the Rams' practice squad Tuesday, providing competition for Ryland down the stretch of the 2025 season. Ryland will remain the team's placekicker Week 17, but after connecting on just eight of 14 field-goal attempts over the last six games, he may need to perform close to perfect Sunday to be active Week 18 at the Rams.