Ryland went 1-for-2 on field-goal attempts and made both of his PATs in Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Buccaneers.

Ryland was able to convert a 52-yard field goal as time expired in the first half, notching his first make from 50-plus yards since Week 4. The kicker did however push a 43-yard try wide right in the third quarter, missing a field-goal attempt for the third week in a row. The missed kick would come back to haunt the Cardinals in the three-point loss, and Ryland has now gone 18-for-23 on field-goal tries, including 4-for-6 from 50-plus yards, over 12 contests this year.