Ryland went 2-for-3 on field-goal attempts and made both of his extra-point tries during the Cardinals' 20-13 win over the Saints on Sunday.

Ryland made each of his first four kicks, including a 50-yard field goal early in the second half. He had an opportunity give the Cardinals a 13-point lead late in the fourth quarter, but his attempt from 46 yards out was blocked at the line of scrimmage, which led to a Saints' field goal nine plays later to make it a single score game. Ryland is coming off a 2024 campaign in which he connected on 87.5 percent of his field-goal attempts and made all but one of his 27 extra-point tries.