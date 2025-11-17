Ryland went 1-for-2 on field-goal tries and made his only PAT in Sunday's 41-22 loss to the 49ers.

Ryland pushed a 58-yard attempt wide left in the first quarter before later connecting on a 26-yard try in the second. The kicker has now gone back-to-back weeks without making multiple field goals for the first time this season. Ryland has now gone 16-for-19 on field-goal attempts while making all 22 of his PATs over 10 contests this year.