Cardinals' Chad Ryland: Fellow kicker let go

Ryland is the only kicker on the Cardinals' roster after Joshua Karty was waived Thursday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.

Ryland was the Cardinals kicker for all 17 games last season, en route to making 25 of 33 field-goal attempts and all 36 of his extra-point tries. Karty was claimed off waivers from the Rams late last season, but he wasn't made active by Arizona down the stretch. In any case, Thursday's move eliminates what could have been a job battle this summer, with Ryland's fantasy upside in 2026 linked to how well the team's offense clicks with veteran signal caller Jacoby Brissett at the helm.