Ryland made two of his three field-goal attempts in Sunday's 17-6 loss to the Seahawks.
Ryland was successful on 35 and 22-yard FGAs to represent all six points Arizona put on the board Sunday. However, the second-year pro did miss a 47-yard opportunity wide left with just seconds left in the game, which could have pulled the Cardinals within eight. With a Matt Prater (knee) return looming, it's possible this was Ryland's last week as the team's kicker.
