Ryland is facing competition for the Cardinals' kicking job heading into Sunday's game at Cincinnati after Arizona signed Joshua Karty off the Rams' practice squad Tuesday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.

Ryland converted field goals at an 87.5 percent clip in 2024, but the third-year kicker has seen his performance take a step back this season. After missing field-goal tries of 50 and 44 yards in this past Sunday's 26-19 loss to the Falcons, Ryland has now knocked down just 23 of 31 attempts through 15 games in 2025. Ryland is set to be a restricted free agent this offseason and hasn't made a strong case to be retained, so the Cardinals could see if Karty can provide an upgrade at the position over the final two weeks of the campaign.