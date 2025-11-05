Ryland connected on both field-goal attempts and all three point-after tries during Monday's 27-17 victory in Dallas.

Since sending a 57-yard field goal wide right at the end of the first possession of a Week 3 loss at San Francisco, Ryland has been perfect as a placekicker since then, making 11 FGAs and 14 PATs without a miss. That amounts to 7.8 points per game during that stretch, which would rank 11th among kickers with at least eight appearances this season. With a visit to Seattle on tap Week 10, Ryland may be hard-pressed for success against a Seahawks team that has ceded just eight FGAs over its last five games.