Ryland went 1-for-2 on field-goal tries and made both of his PATs in Sunday's 45-17 loss to the Rams.

Ryland was able to connect on a 38-yard field goal in the second quarter before later missing a 63-yard try wide right as time expired in the first half. The kicker has now missed at least one field-goal attempt in four consecutive contests, though you can't blame necessarily fault him for Sunday's miss. Ryland has gone 4-for-8 on field-goal tries, including 1-for-3 from 50-plus yards, over the last four games, and he'll look to get back on track in Week 15 against the Texans.