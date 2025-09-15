Cardinals' Chad Ryland: Makes two FGAs in Week 2
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ryland went 2-for-2 on field-goal attempts and made three PATs in Sunday's 27-22 win over the Panthers.
Ryland finished off Arizona's first offensive possession of the game with a 29-yard field goal, and he later added a 47-yard make in the second quarter. Through two weeks in 2025, the kicker has made four out of five field-goal tries, including a 50-yarder, while also adding five PATs.
