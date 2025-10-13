Cardinals' Chad Ryland: Makes two FGAs in Week 6
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ryland went 2-for-2 on field-goal tries and made all three of his extra-point attempts in Sunday's 31-27 loss to the Colts.
Ryland connected on a 40-yard field goal in the second quarter before later adding a 44-yard make in the fourth. The kicker has now made multiple field goals in five of six games this season, and he'll look to maintain his consistent production in Week 7 versus the Packers.
More News
-
Cardinals' Chad Ryland: Perfect on PATs•
-
Cardinals' Chad Ryland: Perfect in loss•
-
Cardinals' Chad Ryland: Misses key field goal in loss•
-
Cardinals' Chad Ryland: Makes two FGAs in Week 2•
-
Cardinals' Chad Ryland: Connects on four kicks vs. NOLA•
-
Cardinals' Chad Ryland: Perfect on four kicks Saturday•