Ryland went 2-for-2 on field-goal tries and made all three of his extra-point attempts in Sunday's 31-27 loss to the Colts.

Ryland connected on a 40-yard field goal in the second quarter before later adding a 44-yard make in the fourth. The kicker has now made multiple field goals in five of six games this season, and he'll look to maintain his consistent production in Week 7 versus the Packers.