Ryland made his only point-after attempt and missed one of two field-goal tries in Sunday's 30-18 loss to the Seahawks.

Ryland was good from 28 yards out but hit the left upright on a 40-yard attempt that could have brought Arizona within six points midway through the fourth quarter. The second-year pro is now 19-for-23 on field-goal attempts this season in nine games, with all four misses coming between 40 and 49 yards. With a Matt Prater (knee) return looming, it's possible Ryland won't be the Cardinals' kicker much longer.