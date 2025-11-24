Ryland made one of two field-goal attempts and all three of his extra points in Arizona's 27-24 overtime loss to the Jaguars on Sunday.

Ryland's miss came from 33 yards out in the second quarter and sailed wide right, capping a 16-play drive with zero points. In hindsight, it was a critical miss, as the game eventually went to overtime. On the season, Ryland has made 17 of 21 field-goal tries and all 25 of his point-after tries.