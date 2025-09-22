Ryland went two of three on field-goal attempts and made his only extra-point try in Sunday's 16-15 loss to the 49ers.

The kicker's miss did come from 57 yards, so it was no gimme, but it also ended up making the difference in a close defeat. Ryland is now six of eight on field-goal tries and six of six on extra-point attempts in 2025. He drilled 88 percent of his field goals as Arizona's primary kicker a year ago.