Ryland made all three of his extra-point attempts but missed his lone field-goal try during the Cardinals' 45-21 loss to the Lions on Sunday.

Ryland failed to connect on a 53-yard field goal early in the third quarter, and the miss set the Lions up at mid field and ultimately led to a 39-yard touchdown pass from Jared Goff to Jameson Williams five plays later. Ryland has attempted one field goal or zero in three of Arizona's last four games, and both of his missed kicks this season have come from 50-plus yards. The Cardinals will travel to Los Angeles for a Week 6 NFC West showdown against the Rams on Oct. 18.