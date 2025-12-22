Ryland converted four of six field-goal attempts and his lone extra point try in Sunday's 26-19 loss to the Falcons.

Ryland accounted for 13 of Arizona's 19 points and made field goals from 50, 51, 25 and 34 yards but also missed back-to-back field-goal tries from 50 and 44 yards in the second and third quarters. Ryland's four field goals were still a single-game high for the 26-year-old, who has made just 23 of 31 field-goal attempts and all 32 extra points across 15 games this season.