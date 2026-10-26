Ryland went 3-for-3 on field-goal tries and converted his only extra-point attempt during Sunday's 30-16 loss to Denver.

Ryland remained a busy man in Week 7, making field goals from 30, 26 and 41 yards against the Broncos. The kicker has now registered three or more field-goal makes in four contests this season while attempting one or zero field goals in Arizona's other three games. Ryland and the Cardinals' unpredictable offense will have a chance to be more productive in Week 8 against the Cowboys' putrid defense.