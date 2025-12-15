Cardinals' Chad Ryland: No FGAs in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ryland did not attempt a field goal and made both of his PATs in Sunday's 40-20 loss to Houston.
Ryland went without a field-goal try for the first time since Week 10 and the third time overall this year. On the bright side, the kicker snapped his streak of four straight games with a field-goal miss. Ryland has now gone six games in a row with one or zero field-goal makes, and he'll look to be more busy in Week 16 against the Falcons.
