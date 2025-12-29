Ryland did not attempt a field goal and made both of his PATs in Sunday's 37-14 loss to the Bengals.

Ryland went without a field-goal try for the second time in three weeks and fourth time overall this season. The kicker earned the nod over Joshua Karty in Week 17 after Karty was signed to the practice squad earlier in the week. Ryland has gone 23-for-31 on field-goal tries, including 5-for-9 from 50-plus yards, while making all 34 of his PATs over 16 contests this year.