Cardinals' Chad Ryland: Perfect in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ryland went 2-for-2 on field-goal attempts and made both of his extra-point tries in Thursday's 23-20 loss to the Seahawks.
Ryland made a 33-yard field goal in the first quarter before later connecting on a season-long 57-yard try in the third quarter. The kicker has now made multiple field goals in each of the team's first four games of the year. To this point in the season, Ryland has gone 8-for-10 on field-goal attempts, including 2-for-3 from 50-plus yards, while making all eight of his PATs.
