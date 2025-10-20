Ryland made all three of his field-goal attempts and both of his extra-point tries during the Cardinals' 27-23 loss to the Packers.

Ryland opened Sunday's scoring with a 32-yard chip shot midway through the first quarter, and the third-year kicker connected on two more field goals from 40 and 39 yards in the second and fourth quarters, respectively. It was the first time this season that Ryland connected on three field goals in a game, and he has not missed a kick in each of his last four outings. The 2023 fourth-rounder is 13-for-15 on field-goal tries and 16-for-16 on extra-point attempts through the first seven games of the regular season.