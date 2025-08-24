Ryland converted both field-goal attempts and extra-point tries in the Cardinals' 20-10 preseason win over the Raiders on Saturday night.

Ryland knocked home 23- and 30-yard field goals in the second and fourth quarter, respectively, allowing him to finish the preseason with an unblemished resume. The 2023 fourth-round pick of the Patriots was 4-for-4 with a long of 50 yards on field goals during the three-game exhibition slate and also went 5-for-5 on PATs, and he heads into the regular season as the Cardinals' starting placekicker after impressing in place of an injured Matt Prater down the stretch in 2024.