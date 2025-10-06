Ryland went 3-for-3 on extra-point attempts in Sunday's 22-21 loss to the Titans.

The kicker did not get a chance to attempt a field goal. Ryland is now 11 of 11 on extra-point tries in 2025, though he has missed two field goals. The former Patriot has been reliable enough so far, but his team has only scored more than 21 points one time.