Ryland converted his only field-goal try and made all four of his extra-point attempts during Sunday's 31-6 win versus the Jets.

Ryland's only field goal came from just 37 yards out as time expired in the first half, so nothing especially difficult was asked of him in Week 10. With that said, he now hasn't missed a kick since Week 5 and projects as a solid fantasy option for the home stretch of the season after the Cardinals' bye in Week 11.