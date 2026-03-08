Ryland agreed to sign a one-year deal with the Cardinals on Sunday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Ryland was slated to become a restricted free agent but will remain with the Cardinals after he suffered a down year in 2025, when he converted 25 of 33 field-goal attempts and all 36 of his PAT tries over 17 games. The 26-year-old hit 28 of his 32 field-goal tries over 13 games in 2025. Arizona also signed Joshua Karty from the Rams' practice squad in December, and he'll likely compete with Ryland for the starting kicker job heading into the 2026 campaign, according to Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site.