Ryland connected on both field-goal attempts and all three point-after tries during Sunday's 29-9 victory over the Bears.

With his successful 55-yard field goal in the fourth quarter Sunday, Ryland now has made 50-plus yarders in back-to-back games, and he's so far missed just one kick (a 45-yard FGA that was blocked and returned for a TD in Week 5 at San Francisco) in five games subbing in for the injured Matt Prater (knee). Prater must miss at least one more contest while on injured reserve, so Ryland again is poised to handle placekicking duties for the Cardinals this coming Sunday against the Jets.