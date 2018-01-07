Williams was active for six games during the 2017 season.

All of Williams' appearances coincided with John Brown's DNPs, but the 2017 third-round selection wasn't unable to make may inroads as a receiver. While he hauled in three of his seven targets for 31 yards, he surpassed all of that production with a 33-yard run, his second and last of the campaign, Week 14 against the Titans. With John Brown, Jaron Brown and Brittan Golden all hitting unrestricted free agency, and Larry Fitzgerald potentially following Carson Palmer and Bruce Arians into retirement, Williams could make a quick ascension in the receiving corps in his sophomore season.