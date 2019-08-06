Williams (undisclosed) returned to practice Monday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Williams has been sidelined for the better part of a week with an injury that coach Kliff Kingsbury described as a "lower [body] soft-tissue" injury. Such issues are commonplace for players ramping up their activity in the early days of training camp, but it hit Williams at an inopportune time. With the addition of rookie wide receivers Andy Isabella (knee), Hakeem Butler and KeeSean Johnson in the offseason, Williams' battle for a roster spot already was in serious jeopardy. Then, on the day Williams returned to drills in some capacity, the Cardinals signed veteran outside receiver Michael Crabtree. Williams has his work cut out for him as August proceeds, but first he'll have to get past his current injury to be cleared for preseason action.

