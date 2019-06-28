Williams is hoping to impress a new coaching staff, but he'll have competition from free-agent signing Kevin White and rookies Andy Isabella, Hakeem Butler and KeeSean Johnson, Kevin Zimmerman of 98.7 FM Arizona Sports reports.

A 2017 third-round pick, Williams has caught just 20 of 52 targets for 202 yards and a touchdown in 16 career games. Coach Kliff Kingsbury is known for an offense that places a heavy burden on the wide receivers, but even so, it isn't clear where Williams fits in. The 24-year-old needs to make a strong impression during training camp and preseason just to keep his spot on the roster.