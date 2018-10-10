Williams gathered in two of six passes for 23 yards during Sunday's 28-18 win at San Francisco.

Williams has logged just one fewer offensive snap than Larry Fitzgerald (hamstring/back) this season -- 219 versus 220 of a possible 259 -- but the swap of Sam Bradford for rookie signal-caller Josh Rosen hasn't reaped many dividends. In Rosen's two starts, Williams has recorded three catches (on nine targets) for 45 yards and one touchdown, with just one catch of 20-plus yards on the season. If rookie Christian Kirk continues to produce -- he's hauled in 17 of his 24 targets -- Williams may permanently lose his starting gig, as he did in Sunday's game.