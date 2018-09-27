Cardinals' Chad Williams: Comes down with illness
Williams was limited in Wednesday's practice due to an illness, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Williams ranks first among Cardinals wideouts in offensive snap share (85.8 percent) through three games, but he was helped by the fact Larry Fitzgerald missed time Week 2 due to a hamstring injury. Despite the heavy workload, Williams was held without a catch until this past Sunday, when he gathered in one of four passes for eight yards. It remains to be seen how he'll fare in the switch from Sam Bradford to Josh Rosen under center, but Williams must first get over an illness before fully investing in this new reality.
More News
-
Cardinals' Chad Williams: Goes without catch again•
-
Cardinals' Chad Williams: No catches Week 1•
-
Cardinals' Chad Williams: Listed as starter on initial depth chart•
-
Cardinals' Chad Williams: Steps up in second week•
-
Cardinals' Chad Williams: Expected to play Saturday•
-
Cardinals' Chad Williams: Returns to practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 4? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Week 4 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 4 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Gio ready to fly
The Falcons can't cover pass-catching running backs. Giovani Bernard is one of the best pass-catching...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
With a stacked complement of weapons, Philip Rivers has the chance to be one of the best options...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
Will Fuller has been unstoppable with Deshaun Watson under center, and that's why he needs...