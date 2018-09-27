Williams was limited in Wednesday's practice due to an illness, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Williams ranks first among Cardinals wideouts in offensive snap share (85.8 percent) through three games, but he was helped by the fact Larry Fitzgerald missed time Week 2 due to a hamstring injury. Despite the heavy workload, Williams was held without a catch until this past Sunday, when he gathered in one of four passes for eight yards. It remains to be seen how he'll fare in the switch from Sam Bradford to Josh Rosen under center, but Williams must first get over an illness before fully investing in this new reality.