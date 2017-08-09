Williams likely won't play in Saturday's preseason game against the Raiders due to shin splints, Kyle Odegard of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Just a week ago, head coach Bruce Arians criticized Williams' conditioning, stating the rookie wideout won't have a role until he's in better shape. Now with shin splints in tow, Williams is seemingly still getting up to speed, which is hurting his case for one of the final spots on the 53-man roster. However, as a third-round pick, he may have a bit more leash than the likes of veterans Brittan Golden, Jeremy Ross and Aaron Dobson (hamstring).