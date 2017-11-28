Williams logged 29 of the Cardinals' 73 offensive snaps during Sunday's 27-24 win versus the Jaguars.

Disappointed with the state of the receiving corps behind Larry Fitzgerald, head coach Bruce Arians stated a willingness to give Williams significant run in the stretch run of the season. With John Brown (turf toe) and Brittan Golden (groin) sidelined Sunday, Williams ranked fourth among Cardinals wideouts in snap count. The career-high usage didn't translate to the box score, though, as Williams managed just one reception (on three targets) for eight yards. As long as he continues to maintain (or increase) that workload, the 2017 second-round pick should make a larger impact at some point over the final five games of the regular season.