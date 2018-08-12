Williams (knee) is expected to play in Saturday's preseason opener against the Chargers, Kyle Odegard of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Williams missed practice time in training camp due to tendinitis in one of his knees, but his ability to suit up Saturday suggests the issue isn't a huge deal. Competing for depth slotting under the legendary Larry Fitzgerald, Williams probably won't enter the game until the second-team offense comes in, but there's still a chance he could see some reps with the first-teamers.